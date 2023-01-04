City Council approves SR 55 paving project

TROY — Members of the Troy City Council have approved a project by the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) that will resurface portions of State Route 55 during 2023.

Council members passed a resolution required by ODOT to approve the project during their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The project will include resurfacing of State Route 55 from the area of Peters Avenue and Grant Street to Franklin Street.

The city will be required to pay a portion of the project’s total cost.

“ODOT is bidding the project with the city to pay 20 percent of the projected costs, currently estimated at $114,631.40,” Council member Bobby Phillips said.

In other business, council members also approved an ordinance to amend a minor typographical error in the city’s zoning code, and an annual resolution authorizing the city to use internet auction sites for the sale of surplus property for 2023. Council members also approved a resolution authorizing the city’s application for a $10,000 grant from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency for water distribution equipment.

“This grant was just announced on Dec. 20, and has an application deadline of Jan. 25,” Council member Jeffrey Whidden said. “The city’s grant application will be for funds towards purchasing three transient pressure monitors, to better monitor pressure in the water distribution system.”

Council members also heard a report on snow removal work performed by city street crews over the course of five days during the recent snowstorm.

“They did a great job,” Director of Safety and Public Service Patrick Titterington said. “We used 234 hours of labor, and 142 tons of salt.”

The city’s expenses totaled approximately $25,000 for all five days of snow removal, he said.

“Hopefully it’s the one and only event,” Titterington said, “but that first one was a doozy.”

Council members also heard an announcement regarding the filing of two applications for new liquor permits, including a C-1 application for Casey’s General Store #2016, located at 1403 W. Market St. and a D-1 application for Bob Evans Restaurant LLC, located at 1749 W. Main St.

“A C-1 permit is defined as beer only in original sealed container, for carry-out only,” Council member Lynne Snee said. “A D-1 permit is for carry-out and on-premises consumption of beer until 1:00 a.m.”

“The police department has advised that there is no basis for objection or requested hearings for either application,” Snee said.

Council members also heard several announcements regarding city services through Martin Luther King Day on Monday, Jan. 16. City offices will be closed that day, and city council will hold its regularly scheduled meeting the next day. Trash and recycling services will remain on their regular schedule.

“Leaf pick-up continues through Jan. 19,” Titterington said. “We will chip and compost real trees without ornaments or anything else on them through Jan 31.”

Council members also heard an update on the city’s Christmas tree, which could not be removed on schedule due to weather.

“The holiday tree on the square was scheduled to come down today,” Titterington said. “Weather didn’t let that happen. If weather cooperates and our partners from AES are available, it will probably be coming down tomorrow.”

Council members’ next regularly scheduled meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The meeting will be held on the second floor of the City Hall Building, located at 100 S. Market St.