City issues new orders to repair Tavern Building

TROY — The owner of the Tavern Building located on West Main Street has been issued new orders from the city of Troy to repair the tornado-damaged structure within 30 days.

“We hand delivered the orders to Mr. Kimmel and his attorneys at a meeting on Thursday, Nov. 3,”City Director Patrick Titterington said. “The property owner has 30 days from the date of delivery, or until Dec. 3, to comply with or at least provide a definable and reasonable plan for compliance as quickly as possible.”

The orders to repair call for the replacement of bricks and other work needed to re-open the sidewalk and parking spaces in front of the building. The sidewalk and parking spaces in front of the Tavern Building have been closed since it was damaged by the tornadoes that hit downtown Troy in early 2020.

According to the city’s orders, among other repairs the Tavern Building’s owner is required to “replace missing bricks and stabilize any loose bricks with tuckpointing or another approved method to allow for the opening of the sidewalk.”

The city first delivered similar orders to repair the Tavern Building in July of 2021. The property owner responded by seeking a permit to demolish the structure; the city approved the demolition, which was later appealed by a local non-profit organization called the Troy Historic Preservation Alliance and blocked after a decision by Miami County Court of Common Pleas Judge Stacy M. Wall.

“With the ruling by the common pleas court, we were advised by legal counsel that we could serve orders in an effort to clean up the property and to get another safety solution instead of fencing,” Titterington said.

The property owner now has 30 days to comply with the city’s orders.

“It is our common practice to work with property owners on compliance deadlines, given the need to work with contractors and their schedules,” Titterington said. “All decisions related to whether extensions would be given and what would happen if there is non-compliance will be based on the advice of our law director.”