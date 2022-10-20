City of Piqua allows rezoning, special use permit

PIQUA – Tuesday, the Piqua City Commissioners took the resolution involving the zoning amendment to the 663-acre land along North County Road 25A off the table and subsequently withdrew the resolution from the agenda.

The land is set to be rezoned to I2 – heavy industrial which along with the special use permit, which allows the landowners to develop the land into the proposed stone quarry.

Piqua’s Law Director Frank Patrizio gave the following statement:

“The Piqua Code provides that an owner wishing to annex into the city can request the Planning Commission to designate zoning prior to the annexation of the land into the city. In the case of the 663 annexed into the city of Piqua, the owner used this process and after a hearing in front of the planning commission, the planning commission voted to designate the zoning for the land as I2 zoning. The City Commission, in this instance, does not vote on the zoning for this land. The Piqua code provides that the special use permit may be requested from the planning commission. A quarry is a special use permit requiring an application before the planning commission. The City Commission does not have any authority to determine whether or not a special use permit is granted.”

In finishing his statement, Patrizio provided how to appeal the decision, which is being done by Scott Reardon, Michael Sherry, and UVMC. He said the city is unable to provide any further comments since they are now involved in the court proceedings.

The next resolution also involved the 663-acres which has been tabled since Sept. 20 and will continue to be tabled. The resolution authorizes the city manager to execute an economic development agreement regarding the land usage.

Then, the commissioners tabled the resolution appointing a clerk of commission for the city.

The next resolution involved selling a portion of the 69kV transmission assets to AMP Transmission, “specifically the 3.5 mile transmission line and related substation equipment originating from Piqua’s Substation No. 5 and terminating at the DP&L/AES Ohio 3-way switch,” according to the resolution. The city will receive $1.2 million for the sale.

The floor was opened up for public comment.

Thomas Homan, of Nicklin Avenue, spoke about a comment made on social media by a member of the planning commission. According to Homan, the comment included that the various projects are the “silliest of issues.” Homan then asked all the commissioners and Paul Oberdorfer, city manager, if they think the Nicklin Wilder development is a “silly issue.” All commissioners and city manager said no. Commissioner Chris Grissom invited Homan to the next planning commission to discuss this comment.

Michael Sherry, of Fox Drive, spoke against the quarry project. He said, “there are no negatives in the staff report” and went on to discuss looking into the reports from Miami County, which according to Sherry, previously looked at developing the land.

Then, the city manager gave his report. Oberdorfer discussed the Ash Street project, which is completed. The next step is maintenance work.

Oberdorfer reminded citizens leaf pick-up started Monday, Oct. 17, and advises citizens to place the leaves one foot in front of the curb.

A town hall will be held by the city of Piqua and the city commission at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, in Commission Chambers on the second floor of the Piqua Municipal Government Complex, 201 W. Water St.

Commissioner Kazy Hinds was not present.