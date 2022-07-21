City of Piqua announces new finance director

PIQUA – The City of Piqua has named Jennifer Kahle as the new Piqua Finance Director.

Kahle is an experienced finance professional with extensive experience in budgets, forecasting, and financial reporting.

Previously, Kahle spent eight years in Columbus overseeing the financial operations of the county and state governments and working with Congress to pass budget bills. Prior to that, she spent eight years in for-profit finance and collections.

“I am looking forward to coming to the City of Piqua to provide the best services,” said Kahle. “With dedication, determination, and strong leadership from the City of Piqua, my focus is on building relationships between the finance department and other departments to provide transparency of City finances to the citizens of Piqua.”

Kahle is a graduate of Franklin University where she received a Bachelor of Science in Financial Management, a Master’s in Business Administration, and a Master’s in Public Administration.

“Jennifer exhibits exceptional leadership and brings tremendous experience within the financial services industry,” Piqua City Manager Paul Oberdorfer said.

Most recently, Kahle served as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for Community Health Centers of Greater Dayton from 2020 until 2022. She has also served as CFO for the Ohio Board of Nursing and the Budget and Management Analyst for the State of Ohio Office of Budget and Management.