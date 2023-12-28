City of Piqua offices closed Jan. 1

PIQUA — The City of Piqua announced that offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, to allow city employees to observe the 2024 New Year holiday with their families.

There will be no garbage, refuse, or recycling collection on Monday, which will cause a delay in collection Monday through Friday. Pick-up for Friday’s route will occur on Saturday, Jan. 6.

Piqua urges all customers to place their containers at their usual collection points the evening before for early pick-ups the following day.

For more information on closures or other Piqua news, visit piquaoh.org.