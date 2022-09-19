City of Piqua to launch new website

PIQUA – The city of Piqua is launching their new website on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

According to a city of Piqua press release, the purpose of the website is to “increase community engagement and enhance the communication between the Piqua residents and the local government.”

“The current website is not optimized for mobile devices, and is difficult to navigate. Our residents and businesses need a platform that effectively and timely communicates critical information. The new website will also improve access to documents, calendars, meeting agendas, and online payment portals,” said Piqua City Manager Paul Oberdorfer.

A government website provider, CivicPlus, was used to update the website.

The following features will be included on the new website according to the press release:

• Brand refresh: Beginning Sept. 20, the city of Piqua’s new domain will be piquaoh.gov and a new logo will be applied;

• Mobile-optimized Design: Easy navigation and interaction from a computer, smartphone, or tablet;

• Notify me: Citizens have the ability to subscribe to receive email and text notifications regarding various topics;

• Agenda center: Allows sharing and searching of public meetings, agendas, and minutes enabling citizens to remain informed and engaged in city business;

• Front page calendar: Allows citizens to stay informed about the scheduling of important city events, public meetings, and other valuable opportunities for engagement;

• File center: A single, conveniently accessible repository of all forms, documents, and files citizens routinely require so they can self-service many of their municipal requests.

“The launch of the new website demonstrates a focus on marketing the positive attributes and opportunities in the community. This coincides with the public expectation of an engaging online experience,” Oberdorfer commented.

For more information on the new website and other updates, visit www.piquaoh.org or visit the city of Piqua’s – government page on Facebook.