TROY — The city of Troy is constantly striving to improve safety and operations at intersections. In the coming months, drivers will see a change at the intersection of South Market Street and West Market Street—aimed at getting traffic through the intersection faster.

A change in the operations at the five-way intersection includes South Market Street northbound and southbound operating simultaneously. This modification allows for increasing green light times throughout the intersection. Signal heads will be modified prior to the intersection operations being changed. The Maple Street crossing will not change.

We ask that residents pay extra attention when driving through the intersection for a successful operational transition, and, as always, follow traffic signals and lights.