City of Troy announces Beautification Award winners

The city of Troy has announced Beautification Award winners, including Green Thumb Award and multi-year flag recipients. Courtesy | City of Troy Courtesy | City of Troy Courtesy | City of Troy

TROY — The Troy City Beautification Committee provides awards throughout the “growing months,” to recognize the efforts of property owners in Troy to make our community more beautiful.

The purpose of the Green Thumb Award is to recognize the landscaping efforts of property owners in maintaining or improving their property. At the end of each year, the Beautification Committee awards Multi-Year Winner garden flags to residents who have received the Green Thumb award at least three times, recognizing consistently beautiful landscaping.

Green Thumb Awards for August 2023:

• 735 Willow Creek Way – Sharon Cooper;

• 1007 Cloverdale Drive – Bob and Lana Dunfee;

• 2523 Foxchase Court – Diana Markley;

• 766 Governors Drive – Richard and Ruth Smith;

• 620 Hamshaw Court – Jim and Janie Kear;

• 2405 Worthington Drive – Chris and Amy Huston;

• 217 Williams St. – James and Maggie Stowe;

• 1131 Stonyridge Ave. – Diana Hunsbargerl

• 551 Mumford Drive – Sue Ricciardi;

• 434 Grant St. – Tim and Janet Larck;

• 716 W. Market St.;

582 Acadia Ct. – Ron and Janie Fullerton;

1399 Surrey Road – Gary and Debbie Morgan.

Multi-Year Flag Recipients:

• 92 Merry Robin – Mark and Edie Tremblay;

• 1772 Hunters Ridge- Jon and Jodell Davis;

• 2733 Stonebridge – Blair and Vicki Brubaker;

• 1137 Westridge – Billy Joe and Sharon Emerick;

• 1298 Ridgewood – Jim and Linda McGarry.

The City Beautification Committee receives nominations for both awards. To nominate a household in Troy, send your nomination to Committee Chair Gareth Johnston at [email protected].

Nominations must specify the award for which the nomination is being made, the name and address of the nominee, and a name and contact information for the person making a nomination. Please note that nominees must residents within the city limits. For more information, visit https://www.troyohio.gov/706/Green-Thumb-and-Merit-Awards.