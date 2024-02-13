City of Troy announces electric aggregation pricing

TROY — Members of the City of Troy’s electric aggregation will be seeing a new rate on their electric bill, and will enjoy lower rates compared to last year.

Troy competitively bids for electricity supply on behalf of its constituents to provide cost-effective supply rates. Currently, Troy’s supplier is Energy Harbor, while AES Ohio (formerly Dayton Power and Light) provides delivery of electricity and maintains poles and wires. Residences and businesses that are opted into the aggregation program are billed by AES Ohio but receive electricity supplied by Energy Harbor. Residents and businesses can choose to opt out of the electric aggregation and select their own supplier.

To further increase buying power, Troy joined 17 other area communities as part of the Miami Valley Communications Council (MVCC) for this period’s bidding process on a new term beginning in March. Enrollment will occur on your next available meter-read date following the opt-out deadline of March 11, 2024. It may take up to 45-60 days for the Energy Harbor price to be reflected on future bills from your electric utility.

If you are not currently supplied by Energy Harbor, your electric utility company will send you a letter confirming your participation. To participate in the electric aggregation program, you don’t need to take any action when this letter arrives. If you wish to opt out of the aggregation program, you may follow the directions in the letter or call Energy Harbor at 1-866-636-3749.

At the start of the new term, the electric rate will decrease to 6.57 cents per kWh (kilowatt hour), down from last term’s 7.26 cents per kWh. This cost is significantly lower than AES Ohio’s standard rate of 10.81 cents per kWh.

To identify your current electric supplier, look at the back of the first page of your AES Ohio bill. You should see the name and logo of your supplier, as well as your current per kWh rate. There is no fee from Energy Harbor to opt in, but please note that other suppliers may charge a contract termination fee.

For customer service questions or inquiries, or to opt into or out of the City’s electric aggregation program, contact Energy Harbor at 866-636-3749. For questions about Troy’s aggregation program, contact the City of Troy at 937-339-7639.