City of Troy to start final leaf collection Dec. 15

TROY — Street crews will start the city of Troy’s third and final round of scheduled leaf pick-up on Thursday, Dec. 15.

A map showing anticipated pickup dates by address is available online at www.troyohio.gov/leaf-map.

To help provide efficient collection, the city asks that residents:

• Keep leaf piles free of routine yard waste, trash, and rocks.

• Rake leaves to the street one foot out from the curb. Leaving this space between the curb and the leaves will allow drainage of rainwater. Do not block catch basins with piles of leaves.

• Do not place leaf piles around or between parked cars.

Residents can also place leaves in paper bio-degradable yard waste bags, and place those bags curbside on their regular trash collection day.

The description of the zones and dates for each are as follows:

ZONE 1: The area bound on the east by the Corporation line and Ridge Avenue, on the north and west by the Corporation line and on the south by West Main Street, south on Interstate-75 and the Corporation line. Pick-up scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 15 through Wednesday Dec. 21.

ZONE 2: Area bound by Ridge Ave. and Peters Road on the East, to include Pleasant View, Premwood and The Heritage; to the South Corporation line and West Corporation line to include Willowcreek. Pick-up scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 27 through Friday, Dec. 30.

ZONE 3: Area between Ridge Ave. on the West, Peters Road on the South, South Market Street, Canal Street, Monroe Street and Miami River on the East and the Corporation line on the north. Also, the area between South Market and CSX Railroad, south of Canal Street to include Southview. Pick-up scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 3 through Friday, Jan. 6.

ZONE 4: Remainder of East end of town, from CSX Railroad east. Pick-up scheduled for Monday, Jan. 9 through Thursday, Jan 12.

ZONE 5: Sherwood area and Culbertson Heights area; also, the remaining sections of Northeast Troy-Meadow Lawn, Heritage Hills, Gaslight Village, Northbrook and up on the hill, including Halifax. Pick-up scheduled for Monday, Jan. 16 through Thursday, Jan. 19.

This schedule is subject to weather and equipment delays. For questions, call the City of Troy Central Service and Maintenance Facility at 937-335-1914.