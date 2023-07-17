Troy Police Chief Shawn McKinney, left, and Troy Mayor Robin Oda, right, welcome new Troy police officer Tanner E. Iverson, center, during a special swearing-in ceremony held at the City Hall Building on Monday, July 17.

Iverson is a graduate of Troy High School and attended Sinclair Community College for Criminal Justice. He worked as a corrections officer for Shelby County Sheriff’s Office for three years, and then at the Miami County Municipal Court as a bailiff.

Iverson attended Edison State Police Academy, and graduated this month.

Courtesy | City of Troy