City of Troy West Main closure update

TROY — In an on-going effort to keep our downtown businesses, residents and visitors informed as to the latest status of the West Main Street closure, we are providing a periodic update until the Cherry Street to Plum Street block is opened back up to vehicles.

CURRENT STATUS AS OF ABOVE DATE

It has been 124 days (17 weeks and 5 days) since West Main Street between Plum and Cherry Streets was closed due to the grave concerns of collapse of the Tavern Building. On September 11th, the Common Pleas Court issued an Entry publishing the opinion of its expert witness, Structural Engineer Daniel Geers. In that opinion, Mr. Geers did not communicate an opinion relative to the stability of the building. He did, however, state that:

If funds were not a concern, they [buildings including the Tavern Building] could be restored to their original condition, but this is likely economically unfeasible given the extent of the various deteriorations. Furthermore, the characteristics of these buildings are such that it would be challenging to convert them to a different use under the current Ohio Building Code, without incurring more expense than it would take to tear them down and construct completely new buildings.

On Wednesday October 18th, Fire Chief Simmons sat for a deposition. The depositions of Miami County Chief Building Official Rob England and Miami County Director of Development Rich Osgood, which were unilaterally scheduled on a federal holiday (October 9th), have been scheduled for November 16 and 17 – six weeks later. As a result, the court has continued the scheduling conference for four weeks until December 11th.

On October 20, Troy Mayor Robin Oda and City Council announced a moratorium on timed parking in the downtown historic district through the 2023 holiday season. All 4-hour, 2-hour and 30-minute parking spots will be untimed for the rest of 2023. City staff will continue to enforce restrictions on parking in handicapped spots, as well as improper practices such as illegally parking in a handicapped spot, overhanging into a driving lane and parking in one spot for longer than 72 continuous hours.

It is important to remember that the West Main Street road closure is due to the Miami County Chief Building Official’s Adjudication Order and Affidavit of Compliance, as well as the CBO’s and Troy Fire Chief’s certification that the Tavern Building is unsafe and dangerous. Therefore, West Main Street between Plum and Cherry Streets will remain closed until such time as those declarations are rescinded or the building is demolished. Opening the road prior to one of those events occurring could expose City taxpayers to potential legal liability.

