TROY — The annual water quality report for the city of Troy Public Water System for the period Jan. 1 – Dec. 31, 2023, is now available.

The report can be found directly from the city of Troy’s website at the following web link: www.troyohio.gov/ccr .

Notification of this web link well be displayed on the community message board section of all June and July Water bills, said a press release from the city of Troy.

Those without internet access who wish to have a copy mailed to them are asked to please call the Water Treatment Plant at 937-339-4826 to receive a copy. Copies of the report are also available at the utility office and front entrance in the City Building, the Miami County Health Department, the Troy-Miami County Public Library and the Troy Water Plant.

If anyone has questions regarding the report, or are interested in scheduling a tour of the Water Treatment Plant for your organization, please contact Gary Evans II, Water Treatment Plant superintendent, or Ralph Walters, assistant water plant superintendent, by calling the Water calling Plant at 937-339-4826 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.