‘Come get you some Crumbl’ Cookies

Troy Mayor Robin Oda, left, hands a gift welcoming Crumbl Cookies owners Reggie and Keah Germany, of Columbus, to Troy on Wednesday, March 20. The business, located at 1849 W. Main St., officially opened to the public on Thursday, March 21. Sheryl Roadcap | Miami Valley Today Workers at Crumbl Cookies are busy making the business’ gourmet cookies during its first week open in Troy. The new bakery, located at 1849 W. Main St., officially opened to the public on Thursday, March 21. Sheryl Roadcap | Miami Valley Today

By Sheryl Roadcap

[email protected]

TROY — Crumbl Cookies, a new and popular franchise cookie bakery known throughout the US and Canada, has opened in Troy.

Crumbl Cookies owners Keah and husband Reggie Germany, former wide receiver for the Ohio State Buckeye and NFL player for the Buffalo Bills, of Columbus, opened their third bakery at 1849 W. Main St. in Troy on Thursday, March 21. The Germanys established their first Crumbl Cookies in Washington Township, Dayton, in February 2022; their second business in Canal Winchester in September 2023; and now their third store has opened.

“It actually started with my wife,” Reggie Germany told those gathered after a ribbon cutting celebrating the opening of their Troy location. “She would send me probably about 45 minutes one-way to go to the only store that (was) in Columbus, and this was for like six to eight months regularly. It changes its flavors out every week, and so this happened week after week after week, and one time I couldn’t go, so she decided that she wanted to go and get her cookies.”

Keah added, “Well, went I went to the store — at that time I was teaching high school FCS classes and one of my classes was a cooking class — so when I walked into the Crumbl bakery, I thought that the bakery reminded me of my classroom. And I thought, ‘I can do this.’”

Keah paid attention and watched the process closely and then told Reggie she thinks they “can do this.” They conducted their research and a few years later are on to their third store. Keah said their success has been overwhelming, with a line around the block when they opened their first location in Dayton.

“It was very overwhelming at first because we were the first one in Dayton (to open), so everyone in Dayton came and we would have lines for hours. When we first opened, I thought, ‘Oh my, what did we do.’ After two weeks, we were the No. 1 store in sales in the country,” Keah said of the Utah-based franchise chain. “That made me feel grateful; I mean beyond grateful. But then my attitude changed about feeling overwhelmed, because this is what we prayed for, so how can I feel that way.”

Crumbl Cookies offers six different gourmet cookie flavors at a time and changes out the flavors each week. Either chocolate chip or semi-sweet chocolate chip is offered at all times, with the other five flavors changing weekly.

Order cookies online at https://crumblcookies.com/ohtroy or through the app to enjoy the weekly changing flavors of gourmet cookies.

The Troy store is open Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. The store can also be reached at 937-552-5295.

“Come get you some late night cookies,” Reggie said with a big smile.