COLUMBUS – The Commerce House is now open to visitors at the Ohio State Fair.

This is the second year for the agency’s interactive booth inside the Bricker Building and we’re showcasing the critical need for volunteer firefighters, what you need to know about cryptocurrency, a bottle lottery, and more.

“Our work at the Department of Commerce touches every individual living and working in Ohio,” said Commerce Director Sherry Maxfield in a press release. “When you visit the Commerce House, you’ll learn valuable lessons about your money and property, and also discover a way to help your community.”

During the state fair, agency staff members will share information on how cryptocurrency is regulated, a checklist for homebuyers, and what types of volunteer roles are available at local fire departments. Talents beyond firefighting are needed across the state- from bookkeeping to prevention education.

Fair visitors can also visit our money tree and search their name for unclaimed funds through our on-site kiosk. While they’re at the booth, they can even initiate a claim. The agency has almost $4 billion dollars in assets in safekeeping. Last year at the fair, we helped visitors find more than $389,000 in unclaimed funds.

Additionally, a bottle lottery for fairgoers will run during the entire duration of the fair. OHLQ will be offering the opportunity for those over 21 that visit the Commerce House to win the chance to purchase either a bottle of Stagg Single Barrel or Rock Hill Farms at their preferred OHLQ location later this summer.

“The Commerce House has a little bit of everything for consumers,” Maxfield said. “It’s the largest outreach event for our agency and we hope to welcome many visitors through our front door.”

The 2023 Ohio State Fair runs through Aug. 6.

The Ohio Department of Commerce is the state’s chief regulatory agency, focused on promoting prosperity and protecting what matters most to Ohioans. We ensure businesses follow the laws that help them create jobs and keep Ohioans safe. To learn more about what we do, visit our website at www.com.ohio.gov.