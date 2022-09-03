Commissioners approve several resolutions

TROY – A contract with Foundations for Living for child placement and other required child related services was approved by Miami County Commissioners during their general meeting Thursday, Sep. 1.

The resolution was for a contract between Foundations for Living and Miami County Juvenile Court. The highest cost associated with the contract is $319/day per child placed there.

The commissioners also approved four other resolutions, and they are:

• To amend a previous resolution involving the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery to utilize their services for educational programs for the county’s schools. The amendment involves an increase of costs of $5,000 for a new total of $10,000 due to more participation in the program than anticipated, according to the Miami County Engineer, Paul Huelskamp.

• To amend a previous resolution involving Agenbroad Group Drainage Project. The amendment is to establish the Agenbroad Group Ditch No. 852 Maintenance Fund and to transfer the “first year maintenance funds of $3,258.13” into the fund, according to the resolution.

• To set a hearing date for zoning applications for Sep. 15 which will include a resident of Monroe Township and residents of Union Township.

• To authorize the fourth quarter credit card expenditures for the commissioners.

Commissioner Wade Westfall was not present.