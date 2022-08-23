Commissioners authorize resolutions

TROY – The Miami County Commissioners met to authorize agreements at a general meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 23, which included a resolution authorizing a change order agreement with Arcon Builders for the Miami County One Stop Center Project.

The change order is to allow for an additional $77,619 bringing the new total amount to $6,347,619. The additional cost is for “miscellaneous correction letter scope changed,” “labor for removal of tree at southwest corner,” “miscellaneous site changes,” and “dewatering at road for sanitary connection,” according to the resolution.

The next resolution was to approve the construction of the Agenbroad Group Drainage Project in Bethel Township. The cost of the project is $65,162.65 with first year maintenance estimated to be $3,258.13 which leads to a grand total of $68,420.78. The project was completed and “the notes have been issued for financing,” according to the resolution.

Then, the commissioners authorized the contract with Integrity Service Group for their janitorial services for the Department of Job and Family Services. The cost of the contract is $18,000 with another year to renew.

Next, the commissioners authorized the contract with Access 2 Interpreters, LLC for their interpreting services with the Department of Job and Family Services. The scope of services includes face-to-face, virtual, and telephone along with providing written documents. The cost of the contract is $5,000.

The next resolution was to amend a previous resolution for New Path, Inc. for their Mobile Food Delivery Program. The amendment is to change the financial contribution from one-time lump sum to a quarterly reimbursement through December 2024.

Then, the commissioners approved the amendment to another previous resolution for the financial contribution to West Milton Fire Company Inc. The amendment is for an increase of $169.21 for a new total amount of $24,865.86.

Another resolution was to authorize the Miami County Engineer to sell eight unneeded motor vehicles and road machinery. The items will be sold by internet auction through GovDeals.

The final resolution was a notice of appreciation and recognition to Mr. Jeff Francis to recognize his nearly 24 years of service by serving on the Miami County Planning Commission.

“24 years of public service is a lot. We greatly appreciate everything he has done for our county and our citizens,” stated Commissioner Ted Mercer.