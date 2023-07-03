By Amantha Garpiel

[email protected]

TROY — The Miami County Board of Commissioners awarded the 2023 asphalt concrete resurfacing program, authorized an addendum to a grant agreement signed a memorandum of understanding and a service contract at the June 29 meeting.

The 2023 asphalt concrete resurfacing program was awarded to John R. Jurgensen Company, of Springfield, in the amount of $1,862,183. Authorizing the award of the program to John R. Jurgensen Company includes a notice to proceed. This agreement also allows the county township boards of trustees to participate in the agreement.

The commissioners authorized and signed an addendum to the 2024 Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction Subsidy Grant Agreement for the Miami County Adult Probation Department, as requested by the Common Pleas Court.

On June 13, 2023, the commissioners approved the grant, this addendum is to outline how the $525,600 will be split between the Probation Office and the Pre-Sentence Investigation Writer. $450,000 will be awarded to the Probation Office and $75,600 will go to the pre-sentence investigation writer.

The board approved the memorandum of understanding (MOU) for Local Area 7 Workforce Development System, as requested by the Miami County Department of Job and Family Services. This MOU outlines the roles and responsibility for the operation and funding of the local area workforce development system and the Ohio Means Jobs center. This MOU is effective from July 1, 2023 and June 30, 2025.

According to Jennifer Anderson with Job and Family Services, this MOU has been in place for a few years between the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services and the Miami County Department of Job and Family Services partners to help support the Ohio Means Jobs Center.

The commissioners then authorized a IV-D service contract between the Miami County Department of Job and Family Services, Child Support Enforcement Agency, and the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. The local cost is $41,653.22 and the federal reimbursement is $80,856.26; the total cost is $122,509.48.

According to Anderson, this contract is for an on-site Sheriff’s deputy to be in the Job and Family Services office to assist with serve and process child support documents and find absent parents.

Lastly, the commissioners approved two employment verifications. The first is Dylan Hayes, animal control officer, for a rate of $21/hour. The other verification is for Angela Williams-Pearson as a transfer station scale clerk in the Sanitation Engineering Department at a rate of $16.50/hour.