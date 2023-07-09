TROY — The Miami County Commissioners approved purchases, two contracts, set public hearing dates, accepted a resignation and approved two employee requisitions during the general session on Thursday, July 6.

The purchases approved during the meeting include a new uninterruptible power supply, 38 new Axis security cameras and licenses for the Hobart Center for Government and a new network storage system for the county.

The uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is being purchased from Saturn Electric, of Dayton, for a cost that shall not exceed $22,644. This purchase was previously approved for recommendation to the commissioners on May 24 by the Miami County Communications Center Board of Directors.

The UPS at the Hobart Center for Government is used for alternate public safety answering point, or a backup dispatch center, in the event of an emergencies. The current UPS is outdated and has had numerous battery failures and the system is out of production and replacement parts are unavailable making the purchase of an updated system necessary.

The next purchase approved by the commissioners is for 38 Axis security cameras from MNJ Technologies in Buffalo Grove, Ill. The purchase includes 31 indoor and seven outdoor security cameras for the Hobart Center for Government. The cameras will be installed at locations reviewed and approved by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. The new cameras offer increased clarity and the ability to zoom in on footage. The total cost for the cameras shall not exceed $32,050.

Along with the purchase of the cameras, the commissioners approved the purchase of 38 Milestone Expert Licenses and three-year care plus licenses for the cameras from Integrated Precision Systems of Valley View. These allow the recordings from the new camera to be integrated into the existing camera servers. This also includes the configuration of a program to link all individual camera systems to a single site to allow users with permissions to view all video and audio from the cameras at the county’s five different camera sites in one locations. These licenses cost $21,642.06.

The new network storage center is being purchased from Insight, out of Chandler, Az., is a Buffalo TeraStation Network Storage Server at a cost of $3,368.68. This provides more space to store camera recordings. To support the safe storage of the recordings, the commissioners also approved the purchase of a portable cooling unit for the server room at the Hobart Center for Government from MNJ Technologies for a cost of $3,210.

The first of the two contracts approved is a request from the Miami County Department of Job and Family Services for a new Title IV – E Child Placement Contract. This new contract is with Gracehaven Cottage D, in Columbus, for the placement of a child in the department’s care. The contract is for a period from Jan. 1, 2023 to Dec. 31, 2025 at a cost of $250,000.

The second contract approved by the commissioners is a contract for the pickup and proper disposal of sharps needles. The county’s current contractor for this service, Special Waste Systems of Tipp City, is retiring their company and has recommended Ameri-Med Waste, of Belpre, for the same services. Ameri-Med Waste was cooperative and generous to continue a contract with the same terms of service as the county’s previous contract with Special Waste Systems. Ameri-Med Waste will collect and dispose of sharps needles from five locations in the county at a cost of $30 per 30 gallon container of sharps needles. This cost shall not exceed $2,000 annually and the contract is effective from July 1, 2023 to June 13, 2026.

The commissioners also set three public hearing dates for potential transfer station fee increases for county residents. On May 4, the commissioners signed a contract with Cherokee Run Landfill for the management, transfer and disposal of solid waste from Miami County beginning Jan. 1, 2024. Over the five year contract with Cherokee Run Landfill, the cost of these services will increase by $15.78 per ton which results in necessary transfer station fee rates for residents. In compliance with the Ohio Revised Code, the commissioners set three public hearing dates for Aug. 3 at 1:40 p.m., Aug. 10 at 1:40 p.m. and Aug. 17 at 1:40 p.m. in the Miami County Commissioners Hearing Room. Following these public hearings, the increase in fees will take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

The commissioners then accepted the resignation of Engineering Technician Matthew Ryan, effective July 21, 2023, and approved two employee requisitions: a full time supervisor at the Communications Center at a rate of $29.40/hour due to the promotion of Ed Zalipski, and a full time engineering technician for the Sanitary Engineering Department at a rate of $26.50-$31.25/hour, depending on qualifications, due to the resignation of Matthew Ryan.

In other business:

• The commissioners authorized the first release of financial guaranty of $76,050 from the escrow agreement with the 3-Gen-D, LLC for the construction for Emerson Crossing Subdivision section one, as requested by the county engineer. This is a partial reduction of the referenced escrow agreement and does not constitute final acceptance of the constructed facilities or cancellation of the escrow agreement. A balance of $710,500 shall remain in the escrow agreement for completion of the guarantied improvements.

• The commissioners authorized the facilities and maintenance department to dispose of a 2018 For Explorer and police interceptor which is being replaced by a newer vehicle for the Municipal Court and the disposal of a 2005 Ford F-150 that is in poor condition. Both vehicles will be up for auction on govdeals.com with a link to the auction available on the county website homepage, www.miamicountyohio.gov.