Commissioners OK sanitary engineering staffing changes

TROY — The Miami County Commissioners accepted the retirement of Richard Scott Pence, and the promotion of Scott Doseck as the new transfer station operations manager for the Department of Sanitary Engineering during its meeting on Nov. 16.

Commissioner Wade Westfall expressed his gratitude to Pence for his years of service.

“I had the privilege to be in a position to hire you. You’ve had a long-distinguished service for the county, I can’t thank you enough. I hope you enjoy your retirement,” Westfall said.

Commissioner Ted Simmons echoed Westfall’s praise when addressing Pence.

“I’ve never heard one bad word said about you, and I really appreciate the job that you’ve done and want you to stay in touch with the county,” Simmons said.

Pence, who is scheduled to retire on May 13, 2024, acknowledged the commissioners and showed appreciation for the staff of his department. “I just want to say thank you for you guys. We have one of the best facilities in the state of Ohio. I leave this place in good hands, so thank you for your support,” Pence said.

Doseck will start his new position as the operations manager on April 30, 2023, at a pay rate of $36.72 per hour. Additionally, the commissioners accepted a requisition for a new assistant transfer manager from the sanitary engineering department at a pay rate of $26 to $30 per hour, depending on qualifications.

The commissioners also authorized Title IV contracts for child replacement and related services with the Miami County Juvenile Court for children in childcare with the following agencies for 2024:

• The Ranch of Opportunity in Washington Court House for $487 per diem and $75,000 maximum per contract.

• The Marsh Foundation in Van Wert for $350 per diem and $75,000 maximum per contract.

• Michael’s Resource and Treatment Center in Greenville for $294 per diem and $75,000 maximum per contract.

In other business, the commissioners approved or accepted the following agenda items:

• A contract for the Miami County Sheriff’s Office to provide protection to Bethel Township for 2024. The cost of the contract is $130,351 plus fuel costs. The sheriff’s office agrees to provide 8.5 hours of protection for 365 days.

• A grant agreement for the 2022 American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) as requested by Communication Center Director Jeffrey Busch. The Ohio Department of Public Safety EMA Grants Division awarded a flat rate of $4,000 for the 17 eligible employees at the center. This grant agreement was revised on Aug. 24, 2023.

• To sign the Small Cities Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) agreement in the amount of $196,000. On June 8, 2023, the commissioners accepted and authorized the grant submittal, which will run from Sept. 1, 2023, through Oct. 31, 2025.

• A five-year deferred mortgage and authorize the Miami County Department of Development to forward the release to the Miami County Recorder’s Office. Property owner Teresa Free of 246 Union St. in Troy received the loan on Oct. 5, 2018, for $42,500. The mortgage now has a zero principal balance.

• To accept a quote from Blinds by Mark of Troy for 19 Solar Roller Shades for the Miami County Commerce Center as requested by the facilities and maintenance department. These solar shades will reduce the center’s harsh sunlight and cost $5,160.78.