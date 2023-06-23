By Amantha Garpiel

TROY — The Miami County Board of Commissioners rejected two requests for proposals, set a bid date for the Center Line and Edge Line Striping and Center Line Layout Program, rescinded a resolution and authorized a purchase for a new snow plow and accepted a resignation during their Thursday, June 22, meeting.

The two requests for proposals that were approved for rejection were for the shared services and consolidation feasibility study of the Miami County Fire/EMS services that was requested by the Miami County Communications Center. The proposals were rejected as the director of the Communications Center felt that neither proposal met the requirements of the request for proposal. One of the proposals was priced at almost twice what was expected and the interview with the second business was not up to the standards of the Communications Center Director and committee in charge receiving the proposals. Rejecting these proposals also allows the Communications Center to re-advertise the request for proposals.

Next, commissioners voted to rescind resolution number 23-05-585, as requested by the Sanitary Engineering Department, as the snow plow that was approved for purchase with this resolution was the wrong size to fit the department’s 2023 Chevrolet 2500 HD pickup truck. With this, the commissioners accepted a quote from K.E. Rose, of Huber Heights, for the purchase of a 7 foot 6 inch mid-weight snow plow at a cost of $7,733.55.

Also accepted and authorized was a quote for and purchase of the installation of mobile systems/storage shelving for the Miami County Auto Title Office at the Miami County Commerce Center as requested by the Clerk of Courts and the Title Office. This project includes the purchase and construction of a new platform, adding stationary units and laminate replacement at a cost of $13,765. It also includes the movement of the existing shelving carriages and files at a cost of $9,700.

This quote was chosen as all other companies would not move the existing units and would only agree to construct new mobile units at a cost of around $30,000. Shawn Peeples, clerk of courts, recommended that the purchase and installation should be sought from RDT Bruynzeel, of Avon, at a cost not to exceed $23,465 as RDT Bruynzeel was the company to install the initial shelving carriages and is willing to move them. According to Peeples, the other companies from which the county received bids would not move the carriages since they were not the company who originally installed them as it could be a liability if they are re-installed incorrectly.

The commissioners then set a bid date for the 2023 Center Line and Edge Line Striping and Center Line Layout Program as Tuesday, July 18, at 9:05 a.m.

Lastly, the commissioners accepted the resignation of Marissa Clark, child services administrator with the Miami County Department of Job and Family Services, effective June 21, 2023.

Following the general session meeting, the commissioners held a bid opening for the Washington Road Resurfacing Project. Only one bid was received from John R. Jurgenson Companies, of Springfield. The total bid amount was $376,651.50.