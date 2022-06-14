Commissioners sign agreement with Visitors Bureau

By Haylee Pence

TROY – The Miami County Commissioners met on Tuesday, June 14 to authorize several resolutions including signing the Agreement for the Operation of the Miami County Visitors and Convention Bureau for a three-year period ending May 31, 2025.

The Board of Commissioners has an established 3% excise tax, which “creates funds derived from all transactions involving transient lodging at hotels or motels within Miami County,” stated in the resolution. The funds received are provided to the Visitors and Convention Bureau for their facilities operations, which involve promoting Miami County to tourists and visitors.

The next resolution was to authorize the IT Department to submit the 2022 Cyber Security Grant Application, which is through the County Risk Sharing Authority (CORSA). The grant is up to $5,000 and will be used to reimburse a part of the Palo Alto Cortex (XDR) extended detection and platform which was purchased in May 2022. This grant was also received last year in the amount of $4,0000.

Then, the commissioners authorized the submission of the 2022 CDBG Community Development Allocation Program and Critical Infrastructure Program Applications. The resolution also acknowledged that the Village of Bradford is committing $190,000 in local matching funds for the Pearl Street Improvement CDBG Critical Infrastructure Program application.

The commissioners then authorized the Membership Application Form in order to join the AARP Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities Grant.

“All three of us are very excited about this opportunity,” Commissioner Gregory Simmons stated.

The next resolution was to authorize the Communication Center to submit the First Responder Wellness, Recruitment, Retention, and Resiliency Grant requesting $108,515.68. The grant is through the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services. The grant would allow for retention bonuses for telecommunicators and supervisors.

Then, the commissioners authorized the Department of Job and Family Services to purchase 40 cell phones with unlimited service through AT&T. The phones will be used by the Adult Protective Services Remote Public Assistance Case Managers and the Remote Child Support Case Managers. The cost of the purchase shall not exceed $1,834.59/month.

The commissioners authorized the purchase of two additional picnic tables for the plaza area outside the Courthouse. The tables will match the current tables that are present. The total cost shall not exceed $2,934.

Next, the commissioners authorized the Bypass Valve and Line Actuator Unit Replacement project which involves replacing the current JWC Muffin Monster Grinder Bypass Valve, Actuator, and the housing unit for the Safety Building. The total cost shall not exceed $22,950.

The next resolution involved authorizing the Septic System Replacement Project at the Sheriff’s Training Center. The project involves collapsing and abandoning the original system and replacing the entire system. The cost of the project shall not exceed $12,900.

“I want to thank Commissioner Mercer and his group for graciously donating their services to help clean all of that up out there,” Commissioner Vice President Wade Westfall commented.

The final resolution was to authorize the purchase of an ASCO 300 Series 600 AMP Manual Transfer Switch (MTS) Generator Docking Station which will be placed on the existing Caterpillar generator at the Hobart Center for Government Building. “The existing generator does not have the capability to be bypassed in the event of it failing and the new dock will allow the county to use the EMA portal 3 phase generator during an emergency,” according to the resolution. The cost shall not exceed $31,210 and will utilize ARPA funds.

Following the meeting, the commissioners heard the 2022 first quarter financial report from County Treasurer James Stubbs.