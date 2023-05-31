Community control revoked in failed tornado damage work case

DAYTON — A St. Paris man has been sentenced to prison after having his community control sanctions revoked, Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck Jr. announced Wednesday.

Robert Tracy Greene, 56, was convicted on multiple counts related to his failure to perform contracted repair work on homes and properties damaged by 2019’s Memorial Day tornadoes, said a press release from Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck.

The defendant, doing business as TK Home Improvement, went to tornado‐damaged areas seeking jobs doing repair work. At least 10 victims entered into contracts with the defendant and made either down payments or full payments. The defendant either completed only partial work or failed to complete any of the contracted repairs.

Greene was indicted in 2019 and 2020 for multiple counts of theft, primarily from elderly or disabled victims. The defendant was on the run from authorities for nearly two years before he was arrested at a Huber Heights motel in June 2022.

On Sept. 22, 2022, Greene was convicted on more than a dozen counts. On Nov. 9, 2022, the defendant was sentenced to up to five years of community control sanctions and was ordered to pay $300 per month towards restitution to his victims.

Greene made a payment in November 2022 but did not make a payment in December. A motion to revoke the defendant’s community control sanctions and impose a prison sentence was filed in January 2023.

On May 30, 2023, a hearing was held on the motion to revoke the probation and the court ordered Greene to serve a total of five years in prison.

Heck said in the release, “This defendant swindled tornado‐ravaged elderly and disabled victims by taking their money and then failed to do the work. Now he has failed to even make the $300 monthly restitution payments he agreed to as part of the court’s original sentence. This defendant deserves to spend the next five years behind bars.”