Community gathers to honor veterans at Riverside, Casstown cemeteries.

The Young Marines Platoon, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts who participating in placing flags on the gravesites of veterans at Riverside and Casstown cemeteries on Saturday, May 20.

TROY — The annual flag placement at Troy’s Riverside cemetery took place Saturday, May 20.

This has been a Troy VFW Post 5436 sponsored event for 21 years.

Approximately 2,300 flags are provided and placed on veterans graves at Riverside cemetery and four smaller area cemeteries as well. Also included are Girl Scout units in Casstown who place flags at the Casstown cemetery.

Area youth groups do the Riverside placement providing a community service opportunity for Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts and a Young Marine platoon. This year approximately 75 individuals participated in placing the flags.

