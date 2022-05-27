Community members present to Milton-Union third graders

For the Miami Valley Today

WEST MILTON — On May 25, four speakers presented programs to the Milton-Union third grade classes. Ron Berner talked about growing up in West Milton. Bill Lutz discussed area charities and how helpful these programs are to local families and organizations. Dr. Brad Richey shared the history of Milton-Union schools. Barbara Cecil brought her packed suitcase of vintage clothing to share with each class. The classes rotated every 20 minutes so all students heard all the speakers.

On May 26, the four Milton-Union third grade classes ventured to downtown West Milton, where they rotated to four locations where volunteers shared the history of the buildings. Those doing presentations were: Candy Curry, Wes Wertz, Matt Gingrich, and Dr. Cliff Poling.

These programs are to fulfill required curriculum, as well as to instill interest and pride in their community.