Congressman visits Miami County Commissioners

By Haylee Pence

[email protected]

TROY – At the Miami County Commissioner’s meeting on Thursday, Aug. 18, U.S. Rep. Mike Carey was present and spoke about his career as a congressman.

“I’m very happy to be here and to serve this county. I look forward to working with you guys and helping with projects,” stated Carey.

The commissioners set the bid date for proposals for the Miami County Fairground Grandstand Rehabilitation Project as Sept. 22.

“The grandstand has lots and lots of needs. It’s something that really needs to be done,” commented Commissioner Gregory Simmons.

Commissioner Ted Mercer said, “we’ve put a lot of time and effort into this project. This commission’s priority has been to upgrade the facilities in dire need. After looking at the pictures, this is a safety concern at this point.”

“With this being the last day of the fair, [this resolution] seems appropriate,” said Commissioner Wade Westfall.

Then, the commissioners authorized the LPA Federal Local LET Project Agreement for the design and construction of the Tipp-Elizabeth Road Bridge Project. The cost of the project is expected to be $447,000, which is being fully funded by the Ohio Department of Transportation, according to Miami County Engineer Paul Huelskamp.

The next resolution was to authorize the distribution of $16,301.90 for the Miami County Family and Children First Council through the 2023 Multi-System Youth allocation which is a yearly contribution.

The Miami County Commissioners also met on Tuesday, Aug. 16, for a general meeting.

The first resolution was to authorize Communication Center to replace two 4-foot steel doors and frames as well as purchasing a primary access door to replace the steel door to the generator area. The current doors are rusting and in need of replacement. The cost of the project shall not exceed $10,764.

Next, the commissioners awarded the 2022 Asphalt Concrete Resurfacing Program to John R. Jurgensen Company in the amount of $2,858,472. The contract serves as a notice to proceed.

Then, the commissioners authorized the Family Preservation Programming Contract with Adriel, Inc. for their services in family coaching. The cost is $50/hour.

The next resolution involved a financial contribution to the Ludlow Falls Fire Department in the amount of $25,000 from ARPA funding. The funds will be used to purchase NFPA standard structural fire helmets and new firefighting gloves, Nomex hoods, and other equipment.

The final resolution involved the financial contribution to New Path Inc. For their mobile food delivery program to provide contactless services. The financial contribution is in the amount of $25,000 from ARPA funds.