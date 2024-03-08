Corbett speaks at TCGC meeting

Ron Corbett, of Native Ohio Plants, LLC. Submitted Photo | Tipp City Garden Club

TIPP CITY — Ron Corbett of Native Ohio Plants, LLC was the guest speaker at the Tipp City Garden Club’s meeting on Tuesday, March 5.

Corbett’s presentation addressed selecting native trees and shrubs for their ecological benefits. He stressed the importance of matching trees and shrubs to the conditions of the planting site. Examples to consider when planting are dry or wet soil, full sun or full shade areas, and alkaline tolerant or clay tolerant conditions.

Mr. Corbett focused on 9 of his favorite large Ohio native trees and 19 small trees and shrubs. Those trees and shrubs support a wide range of insects, birds, bees, and mammals with their leaves, flowers, nuts, fruits, and seeds. Corbett’s Nursery, Native Ohio Plants, LLC, is open by appointment.

The next Garden Club meeting is on Thursday, April 2, at 9:30 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church. The guest speaker is Brad Lentz, Agriculture Program Director of Edison State Community College. The program topic will be Current & Emerging Trends in the Agriculture World. Guests are welcome.