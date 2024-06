The cutline of The Mills Brothers’ mural photo published in the Miami Valley Sunday News edition on Sunday, June 23, did not include all of the information about who will be featured within the mural that is being created on the south side of the Piqua National Bank building at Water Street and Main Street in Piqua.

The cutline should have stated that it will feature five people, including brothers John Jr., Herbert, Harry and Donald, and also their father John.