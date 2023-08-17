Correction

The story in the Wednesday, Aug. 16, edition of Miami Valley Today on the veterans’ ceremony at the Miami County Fair incorrectly stated the Miami County Veterans Service will be available to assist with health, legal and financial needs of veterans and Mullikin and Operation Veteran and Caregiver Support will be assisting with legal and financial support, healthcare and personal counselling.

The Operation Veteran and Caregiver Support does not provide any legal or financial assistance, healthcare or personal counseling. It works with partner organizations to connect veterans to those resources; all that it provides directly is support and encouragement to follow through with the organizations they connect veterans to, as well as a sense of community through the Muster & Mingle events.