Council OKs city manager contract change

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Council approved a resolution Monday to increase the city manager’s bi-weekly salary.

During its Nov. 7, meeting City Manager Tim Eggleston brought this resolution before council members.

The resolution passed unanimously and an amendment of the employee contract between the city of Tipp City and the city manager was approved. The approved amendment increased the bi-weekly salary of the city manager from $4,804.35 to $4,948.48. This approved contract and salary amendment will be effective on Thursday, Nov. 17.

In other business, City Council approved its proposed 2023 calendar meeting schedule.