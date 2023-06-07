Council recognizes Tipp City Public Library’s 100 years of service

By Amantha Garpiel

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City City Council presented a proclamation to Lisa Santucci, director of the Tipp City Public Library, for the library’s 100th Anniversary, approved an ordinance for the fourth phase of the Fieldstone Place Subdivision and heard multiple first readings of ordinances to amend the Tipp City zoning code.

During the City Council’s Monday, June 5, meeting, Mayor Mike McFarland presented Santucci with a proclamation recognizing the Tipp City Public Library for its 100 years of service to the community. The library started in 1923 as a single story, volunteer-run organization in the former Tipp City City Building with only a collection of 1,500 books. In 1926 the library officially became a city organization. Today the library has a collection of 59,500 books, 4,500 movies, 2,500 books of CD with an additional 66 periodical titles. The library is holding a celebration for their 100th anniversary on Monday, June 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the library.

“Whereas, the city of Tipp City and our residents are grateful for the Tipp City Public Library with their 100 years of service and thank them for their role in building a stronger community,” read McFarland from the proclamation presented to Santucci.

Following the Mayor’s proclamation, the council unanimously approved an ordinance to approve the final plan for the fourth phase of the Fieldstone Place Subdivision. This phase, similar to the first three, includes 12 single-family home lots and three lots for green space. It also creates a new street, Cobblestone Corner Drive.

Next, council passed a resolution to complete the Miami County Tax Budget process under the alternate tax budget process. This alternate tax budget process allows staff to provide a synopsis rather than completing the full process since they will be doing that towards the end of the year. Council also passed a resolution that authorized the city manager to enter into a contract with Arcon Builders of Arcanum for the construction of the new water/wastewater storage and office building at a cost of $1,859,000. Of the three bids received, the bid for just over $1.8 million from Arcon Builders was the lowest bid received by the city and is within the allocated $2 million.

Lastly, council heard a first reading of three ordinances to amend the zoning code and map of Tipp City and set the public hearing date for the next council meeting on Monday, June 19. The first ordinance, if approved, would amend the zoning of one parcel of land, approximately 54.162 acres, located east of Hyatt Street and north of where Donn Davis Way ends, from light industrial to urban residential (R-1C) classification. The second ordinance would amend the zoning classification of three parcels of land from office services to urban residential (R-1C) classifications, these three parcels are located north of Hyatt and are adjacent to the previously mentioned parcel. A third ordinance would amend the zoning code and map to reflect a change in classification of a parcel of land located on the northeast corner of Hyatt Street and Park Avenue from office services to multi-family residential (R-3). These ordinances came to Council with positive recommendations from the city Planning Board and will require a super-majority of at least five votes to deny the ordinances.

In other business:

• Council passed a motion to allow the police chief and city manager to sign a temporary alcohol permit application for the Tippapalooza Music Festival and authorize the city manager to enter into an agreement with Tippapalooza Inc.