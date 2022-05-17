County commissioners accept grant for area assessment; Commissioners authorize purchases

By Haylee Pence

TROY – During their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, May 17, the Miami County Commissioners authorized several resolutions including the acceptance of a $20,000 grant from the Del Mar Healthcare Fund for the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission (MVRPC) Institute for Livable and Equitable Communities.

The Commissioners’ Administrator applied for the grant application requesting $10,000, but they received $20,000 instead. The funds will be used to begin the Phase 1 stage of the AARP Livable, Age-Friendly Communities, which involves conducting an assessment of the area and the current livability.

Following this resolution, the commissioners established the Department of Development Grant Fund in order to deposit the county’s grant.

The commissioners also authorized to rescind a previous resolution and to then authorize the purchase of four 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD, 4WD, crew cab, short bed pickup trucks. The cost of each vehicle is $47,997. The previous resolution was to authorize the purchase of vehicles from a different lot, which were no longer available after the resolution passed.

The next resolution was to authorize the purchase of 14 Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ Tablets with 14 Microsoft Type Cover Keyboard/Cases and 14 3-Year Extended Warranties for the Department of Development. The total cost of the purchase shall not exceed $23,448.60. The department is currently utilizing iPads, but according to a representative, “the iPads are not as effective and easy to read in the field.”

Then, the commissioners authorized two purchases for the Sheriff’s Department, one ACR Vented Enclosure H45/600C investigative camera system, and two steel frame picnic tables for the range improvement project. The camera system cost shall not exceed $6,685. The cost of the tables shall not exceed $2,678.84.

The next resolution was to authorize the grant application submission for the 2023 Selective Traffic Enforcement Program and the 2023 Impaired Driving Enforcement Program. The resolution allows the Sheriff’s Department to submit the grant application requesting $75,325.35. The resolution stated, “The grant funding would provide for 100% of overtime and benefits for deputies working certain time periods on various county roads and state routes throughout Miami County. Most of the time periods correspond with holidays when there is usually an increase in traffic, crashes and alcohol consumption.”

Then, the commissioners authorized the employee requisition for a full-time animal control officer with the Animal Shelter for a pay range of $15.50/hour.

The final resolution was to acknowledge the receipt of the 2021 Annual Report for Juvenile Court. The report provides information on the importance and function of the Juvenile Court. It also addresses the programs and services the Juvenile Court has to offer to residents and youth. Near the end of the report is the financial report.

Following the meeting, the commissioners participated in a zoning hearing for two properties. The first was on Rakestraw Road to rezone 10.002 acres from general agriculture to domestic agriculture. The second was on Nashville Road to rezone 2.44 acres from general agriculture to single family residential. Both zoning requests were authorized.