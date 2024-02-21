County offices to close for eclipse

By Eamon Baird

[email protected]

TROY — The Miami County Commissioners recommended adopting a resolution for elected officials to close their respective offices on April 8 for the solar eclipse.

Ohio will experience the first visible solar eclipse since 1806 and will not be visible again until 2099. Further, Miami County is designated as a “full totality area” and will be a popular eclipse tourist destination.

“This was driven by two things,” Commissioner Wade Westfall said. “One, we expect some logistical issues here in downtown Troy due to the events planned by the city. Secondly, the majority of schools will be closed that day; we expect that many of our employees will have to take a day off to care for their children.”

“Everything that I’m hearing from Highway Patrol, Sheriff’s (Office) is that it’s going to be just a gridlock of the people that’s going to be coming in and out. I think it’s a wise decision,” Commissioner Greg Simmons added.

County offices deemed essential for public safety will remain open.

The commissioners also recognized Jack Hoekstra for his four-plus years of service on the Miami County Board of Zoning Appeals, who was forced to resign due to health reasons.

“If there’s a definition of a volunteer, his picture should be there,” Commissioner Ted Mercer said. “He served countless hours with the greater good of our citizens and is much appreciated.”

In other business, the commissioners approved or authorized the following agenda items:

• To sign a sales order agreement with N-Able, of Burlington, Massachusetts, as requested by Adam Emswiler, director of Information Technology, to monitor all the computers, servers, printers, and network equipment in use throughout Miami County for $14,820.30.

• To accept a quote from Ferguson Construction, of Sidney, and authorize various additions and alterations at the Miami County Commerce Center for $26,301.

• A grant application for the common pleas court from the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (OhioMHAS) for the 2024 Fiscal Year. This project assists drug courts and other specialized dockets with funding to effectively manage addicted offenders in the community. The amount of funding requested is $35,000.

• To set the date of Tuesday, March 12, to receive bids for the 2024 Roadside Mowing Program for roughly 419 miles of Miami County Highways as requested by the county engineer. The project’s estimated cost is $90 per mile or $37,710 per round.

• To allow the county engineer to obtain Statements of Qualifications from firms interested in providing professional services for the design of the Garnsey Street Bridge Rehabilitation Project.

• To sign an employment verification for Jennifer Litteral as the new recycling monitor/scale clerk in the Department of Sanitary Engineering at a pay rate of $17 per hour beginning on Feb. 26.

• To sign a two-year Title IV Placement Contract with BDM Sisters Group Home of Dayton for $500,000 as requested by Jennifer Anderson, contract evaluator for the Department of Job & Family Services.

The commissioners also signed the following employee requisitions for the Department of Job & Family Services:

• A full-time eligibility referral specialist at a pay rate between $19.60 and $26.52 depending on qualifications (DOQ) due to the departure of Karen Wessel.

• Two full-time social service caseworkers at a pay rate between $21.56 and $29.17 DOQ due to the promotions of Kourtney Gallimore and Kasi Farris.

• A full-time child support attorney at a pay rate between $23.44 and $33.38 DOQ due to the promotion of Margaret Lang.

• A full-time account clerk at a pay rate between $16.20 and $21.92 DOQ due to the departure of Courtney Skinner.