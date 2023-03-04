County record

Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-7:38 p.m.: drug possession. Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 7000 block of Marlin Road in Newton Township. Suspected narcotics and drug paraphernalia were seized.

-3:40 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 300 block of Piqua-Troy Road in Staunton Township.

-3:00 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 4000 block of West Monroe-Concord Road in Union Township.

-1:58 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 6000 block of LeFevre Road in Elizabeth Township.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.