County record

Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-7:18 p.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Deputies responded to a report of a crash with no injury near the intersection of Troy-Sidney Road and Piqua-Troy Road.

-4:58 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft at Duty Auto on Lisa Drive in Tipp City. A catalytic converter was reported stolen off of a customer’s vehicle.

-3:21 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 800 block of Stitcher Road in Newton Township. An unknown individual entered the residence and stole $10,000 from an unlocked safe.

-1:09 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 9000 block of North Knouff Road in Washington Township. Checks were reported stolen from a property owner’s mailbox.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.