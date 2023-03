Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-3:20 a.m.: menacing. Deputies responded to a report of menacing at the intersection of Farrington Road and Stillwell Road in Washington Township.

MONDAY

-5:56 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 600 block of Moody Avenue in Bradford.

-2:03 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a report of assault at West Central JDC on North County Road 25A in Concord Township.

