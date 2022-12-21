County record

Sheriff’s log
TUESDAY
-11:32 a.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 7000 block of US Route 40 in Bethel Township. A victim reported that a credit card had been used online to purchase ammunition. Several purchases were made; the total for the ammunition was approximately $15,000.
-8:14 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief at West Central Juvenile Detention Center on North County Road 25A in Concord Township. A male subject was charged with vandalism.
Compiled by Matt Clevenger.