County record

Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-1:45 a.m.: possession of drugs. Deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Washington Road and state Route 718 in Troy. Marijuana and suspected methamphetamines were located in the car.

TUESDAY

-4:21 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to Team Westar on Gibson Drive in Bethel Township regarding a report of theft.

-4:04 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Deputies responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 1900 block of LeFevre Road in Troy.

