County record

Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-11:25 p.m.: drug possession. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 400 block of South Main Street in Piqua. Suspected cocaine, meth and Xanax bars were located; this case is pending lab results.

-10:40 a.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 100 block of East Cross Street in Potsdam.

-8:04 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft at insulated Roofing Systems on Lisa Drive in Bethel Township. An enclosed trailer containing a spray foam system was reported stolen from the parking lot.

-7:46 a.m.: drug possession. Deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of South state Route 201 and South Dayton-Brandt Road for a speed violation in a school zone. The driver was found to be in possession of marijuana.

