County record

Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-7:19 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 6000 block of Troy-Frederick Road in Tipp City.

-10:16 a.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 7000 block of Sodom-Ballou Road in Brown Township.

-10:05 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft at Four Star Tool Rental on East Kessler Road in Monroe Township.

-7:41 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 10000 block of West U.S. Route 36 in Newberry Township.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.