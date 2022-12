TROY — Casstown-Fletcher Road between Miami-Shelby Road and Snodgrass Road will be closed from Monday, Dec. 5 at 8:30 a.m. to Friday, Dec. 9 at 2:30 p.m. Troy-Urbana Road will be closed between Lostcreek-Shelby Road and State Route 589 from Monday, Dec. 5 at 8:30 a.m. to Friday, Dec. 9 at 2:30 p.m.

Both roads will be closed for culvert replacement. For more information, contact the Miami County Engineer’s Office at 937-440-5656.