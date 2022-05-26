County to add aggregation programs to ballot

By Haylee Pence

[email protected]

TROY – On Thursday, May 26, the Miami County Commissioners met to authorize seven resolutions, including two resolutions that authorize a Governmental Electricity Aggregation Program (Opt-Out Provision) Ballot Question and a Governmental Natural Gas Aggregation Program (Opt-Out Provision) Ballot Question.

The resolutions allow for the questions of establishing these programs to be submitted to the Board of Elections for the general election on Nov. 8, 2022. “The Miami County Commissioners announce today the inclusion of an Electric and Natural Gas Governmental Aggregation question on the […] ballot for the unincorporated areas of Miami County,” stated a press release from the Miami County Commissioners.

“Electric and Natural Gas Governmental Aggregation allows eligible households and small businesses that participate the opportunity to save money on the generation portion of their electric bills by grouping together to increase their purchasing power,” stated in the press release.

“An aggregator is a person or organization that brings a group of customers together. A large buying group may be able to get better terms for the group members than you could get on your own. This ‘buying power’ may also allow aggregators to negotiate for additional benefits for the group’s members such as consolidated billing, energy management services and energy use analysis,” according to Energy Choice Ohio.

The aggregation excludes Newberry Township, the city of Troy, the village of West Milton, the village of Bradford, and the village of Covington since they are participating in their own aggregations.

Another resolution that was authorized was for the Change Order to the Agreement with App Architecture for the One Stop Center Building to reflect a change in costs for bidding print sets, construction and close out plan sets, and project permit fees for a total increase of $9,912.33 for a total contract cost of $362,362.33.

Then, the commissioners approved to amend a previous resolution to increase the cost of lodging expenses for a Miami County Common Pleas Court Magistrate to attend the Ohio Association of Magistrates Spring Conference. The total cost is now $406.08.

The next resolution was to authorize the Engineer’s Office to upgrade the GasBoy Fleet Head Office Software from Version 6 to Version 7. The GasBoy fueling system is used to track fuel usage and other information. The cost of the upgrade is $5,776.95.

The commissioners also approved the employment of a full-time administrative assistant/financial analyst for the Sanitary Engineering Department for a pay rate of $24/hour.

The final resolution was to appoint Brad Bixler to the Miami Metropolitan Housing Authority Board effective immediately and ending Jan. 1, 2026.