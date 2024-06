Frank and Mary Collins are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on June 13. Frank and Mary Collins on their wedding day on June 13, 1964.

PIQUA — Frank and Mary Collins are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on June 13.

The couple were married on June 13, 1964, at Grace Baptist Church in Troy by Rev. Virgint.

The couple are the parents of two children, Michelle (and Tom) Marlow, of Piqua, and Julie (and Brian) Dunn, of St. Paris. They also have three grandchildren, Ryan Marlow, Austin (and Sydney) Dunn, Cory (and Frainy) Dunn; and two great-grandchildren, Monroe and Beckett Dunn.