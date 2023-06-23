Covington Schools superintendent Dr. Joseph Hoelzle, left, presents Cindy Johnson, center, and Rhonda Pritchard with gifts honoring their retirement during a special ceremony held on Wednesday, June 21. Matt Clevenger | Miami Valley Today

By Matt Clevenger

[email protected]

COVINGTON — Members of the Covington Schools Board of Education honored the retirement of Rhonda Pritchard and Cindy Johnson during their regularly scheduled board meeting held on Wednesday, June 21.

“They’ve had a tremendous impact,” K-6 Principal Josh Long said. “They’ve shaped our elementary school.”

Pritchard was honored for 34 years of service to the district; Johnson was honored for 43 years of service. District superintendent Dr. Joseph Hoelzle presented both with a gift of flowers in a commemorative planter from the board.

“You’re going to be missed,” Long said.

In other business, board members also approved the district’s annual cafeteria compliance report, and voted to adopt the 2024 J.R. Clarke Public Library budget. The board serves as the taxing authority for the library, in compliance with Ohio Revised Code.

Board members went on to approve minor changes and revisions to the 2023-2024 elementary, middle school and high school yearbooks, and a service agreement with the Miami County Educational Service Center to provide physical therapy services.

Board members also approved a memorandum of agreement with New Creation Counseling Center, and a contract with the Council on Rural Service Programs.

Board members also approved a list of recipients for the 2022-2023 Covington Scholarship Fund. The recipients include:

Estella Remley, Hunter Ray, Ryan Rohr, Elizabeth Shaffer, Allison Gostomsky, Mic Barhorst, Emma Wilson, Jenna Belmaggio, Emma Elson, Lauren King, Nigella Reck, Corey Turner, Lauren York, Meadow Byers, Corey Marion, Madison Supinger, Reaghan Lemp and Summer Anderson.

Board members also approved a contract with the Miami County Board of Elections to hold elections on school property in November, March and August. The district is required to host the elections, Hoelzle said.

“I have tried to work with the board of elections,” he said. “I do have concerns about it, but basically Ohio Revised Code says we have to host it.”

Elections will be held in the high school gym, while school is also in session. Previously, elections had been held at the Covington Eagles.

“We might have to cancel junior high sports practices,” Dr. Hoelzle said.

Board members approved the board of elections contract. Jim Rench voted against the board of elections contract; board member Kerry Murphy voted for the contract, “with reservations.”