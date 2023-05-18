Covington BOE OKs maintenance, renovation projects

By Matt Clevenger

[email protected]

COVINGTON — Members of the Covington Board of Education approved plans for several upcoming renovation and maintenance projects, including renovations to the district’s softball fields and construction of a new hardscaped outdoor learning area.

“This coming fall we will be re-grading the infield of the softball field, so that we don’t have a big puddle on wet days around third base,” district Superintendent Dr. Joseph Hoelzle said. “We’ll also be installing a warning track.”

Board members approved a $23,224.89 contract for the softball field improvements with the Mercer Group, during their regularly scheduled meeting held on Wednesday, May 17. Board members also approved a $34,744.74 contract with Elliott Land and Hardscaping for the installation of a new outdoor learning area for the district.

“That will be in the courtyard,” Hoelzle said. “Basically, it will be hardscaped; that would be the first step, if we eventually want to get picnic tables.”

Board members approved re-paving of the front and back parking lots at the K-8 building, and a $21,340 contract with JOS for updates to the art room. Board members also approved a $6,504.87 contract with Elliott Land and Hardscaping for repairs to the front walkway near the K-8 building entrance.

“This is to basically to pull out and re-set the blocks in the front of the school,” Hoelzle said. “Hopefully, we can get a more permanent fix to that.”

“This is not the concrete work; it’s just to re-set the blocks,” he said.

In other business, board members also authorized a quote from REI for the purchase of five bus camera systems, and approved school fees and lunch prices with no increase for the 2023-2024 school year.

School fees will be $45 for kindergarten through sixth grade, $50 for seventh- and eighth-graders and $70 for ninth through 12th grade. Lunch prices will be $2.60 for kindergarten through sixth grade, $2.85 for seventh through 12th grade and $3.75 for adults. Milk will be $0.50, and breakfast will be $1.50.

Board members also held a public hearing for the 2024 J.R. Clarke Public Library budget, and heard an update on plans for summer school classes, which will start on June 6 and 7 and run every Wednesday until the beginning of August, Hoelzle said.

Board members adjourned their meeting after an executive session to discuss upcoming negotiations with the Ohio Association of Public School Employees Union.