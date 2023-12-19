Covington celebrates Mayor Edward L. McCord Day

Covington Mayor Ed McCord, left, was honored with a proclamation read by Covington Village Council member Jesse Reynolds, right, designating Monday, Dec. 18, as Mayor Edward L. McCord Day. Matt Clevenger | Miami Valley Today Keith Warner, right, receives a proclamation of appreciation for his service to the village from Covington Mayor Ed McCord, left, during the village council meeting held on Monday, Dec. 18. Matt Clevenger | Miami Valley Today Covington Mayor Ed McCord, right, swears in new police officer Daniel Wogoman, left, during the village council meeting held on Monday, Dec. 18. Matt Clevenger | Miami Valley Today Covington Police Officer Steve Blei, right, is honored by a proclamation of appreciation for his 24 years of service read by Mayor Ed McCord, left, during the village council meeting held on Monday, Dec. 18. Matt Clevenger | Miami Valley Today

By Matt Clevenger

COVINGTON — Members of the Covington Village Council honored Mayor Ed McCord during their regularly scheduled monthly meeting held on Monday, Dec. 18, issuing a proclamation officially designating that date as Mayor Edward L. McCord Day.

“The village of Covington is a markedly better place because Mayor McCord chose to run for election and provide guidance and leadership to the organization for so many years,” the proclamation said.

First elected in 2010, McCord has served as mayor for 14 years, and is the longest-serving mayor in the village’s history, Council member Jesse Reynolds said.

Monday’s meeting was McCord’s last Village Council meeting serving as mayor.

“When I started this, it was a two-year term,” McCord said. “Somehow, it turned into 14.”

“I’ve been fortunate to work with the present council, and many before them, who put Covington first,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of projects. I’m very excited for May, when the splash pad gets open; that’s going to be a great thing for Covington, and the amphitheatre. We’re going to have some good times there, like we used to have in town.”

McCord thanked his wife Lisa, his children Matt and Kate and their families for their support, as well as retired Covington Police Chief Lee Harmon and Sgt. Tim Cline.

“I want to wish Lee good luck,” McCord said. “As soon as I heard that Lee was running for mayor, I knew the village was going to be in good hands. He’s got a great council to work with; they’ll keep the town moving forward.”

“I’m really excited to see what’s going to happen in the years to come,” he said.

Later at Monday night’s meeting, council members also held a swearing-in ceremony for new Covington Police Officer Daniel Wogoman, and issued two other proclamations honoring the service of retiring Covington Police Officer Steve Blei and Village Council member Keith Warner.

Blei has served the village as a police officer for 24 years, McCord said.

“Steve Blei has worked as a police officer for the people of the village of Covington since 1999,” the proclamation said. “The village of Covington wishes to express its sincere appreciation to officer Blei for his dedication to the outstanding performance of his duty during his employment and his lasting impact on the police department.”

“Steve’s willingness to be involved in the department and in the community reflects both his character and positive attitude,” the proclamation said.

Warner was honored with a proclamation of appreciation for his eight years of service as a village council member, elected in 2015 and 2019.

“The village of Covington wishes to publicly thank Keith Warner for his years of service,” the proclamation said.

In other business, council members also approved the village’s 2024 annual budget and salary ordinances, as well as an ordinance replacing sections of the village tax ordinance and an annual ordinance for the re-appropriation of funds for 2023.

Council members also approved a resolution authorizing a contract for income tax collections services and a resolution authorizing a rental agreement for temporary village offices that will be located at 21 N. High St. during renovations to the Covington Government Center.

“We expect that the village will be out of the Government Center from the end of January through at least Nov. 1,” Village Administrator Kyle Hinkelman said. “It will not be open to the public. We don’t have the ability to have that facility open every day; it will be by appointment only.”

“We’re going to be putting out information about that,” he said.

Council members heard updates on the village’s wastewater treatment plant and schoolhouse park projects, and an announcement regarding Hinkelman’s resignation. Hinkelman served as village administrator for three years.

“The Rudy property is essentially done,” Hinkelman said. “Phase III, which is the splash pad and pavilion area, is well under way, and it will continue through May 1, to be hopefully completed and ready to go by Memorial Day.”

The wastewater treatment plant is on-schedule for an August opening, Hinkelman said.

“This is my last council meeting as well,” he said. “I did put in my resignation last council meeting.”

“I’m extremely proud of the foundation we’ve built for the calculated growth that we deserve in this community,” he said. “I just wanted to say thank you to all of you for the opportunity.”

Council members also heard the announcement of winners from the 2023 Home Decorating Contest, including Angie Weaver and family (Spirit of the Season), Travis Jones and family (Creative Use of Inflatables) and Andy Johnson and family (Clark Griswold Award, People’s Choice).

Council members adjourned their meeting to enter an executive session. Council members’ next regularly scheduled meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 8.