Covington Council looks to levy taxes

By Haylee Pence

[email protected]

COVINGTON – At the Covington Council meeting on March 16, council members heard the first reading for a resolution to intend to levy a tax for the fire and EMS contract with the Covington Fire Department.

During the discussion amongst council members, a 2.9 mill or 3.0 mill levy option were discussed. The residents’ property taxes were also discussed based on the 2.9 or 3.0 mill levies.

According to the minutes from the meeting, Village Administrator Kyle Hinkleman “confirmed that both the 2.9 and 3.0 mill levies would increase property taxes on a resident, although not by much.”

The current resolution was to be brought back before the council for a second reading on March 20, which will represent the 3.0 mill levy. Another resolution was to be brought at the March 20 meeting representing the 2.9 mill levy.

If both resolutions are passed, the county will be able to provide “actual figures,” according to Hinkelman, which will provide information to the council to determine which levy to utilize in an ordinance to place on the ballot.

Council also heard the first reading of an ordinance to create a downtown district that includes regulations on buildings within that area. Any residential property can be exempt from the regulations by filling out a form, but will not be “eligible for any benefits of those within the district boundaries, like grants,” according to Hinkleman.

The regulations include color palettes properties must follow.

“It is important to have consistency and provide owners with expectations and specific processes for approval,” said Hinkelman according to meeting minutes.

The second reading was be at the March 20 meeting.

Village council also heard the first reading for the High Street Banner Program. The banners include three categories: community event banners, welcome/seasonal banners, and the Hometown Heroes banners. There will be 28 banner placements available. The second reading was to be at the March 20 meeting.

Finally, council waived the three-reading rule and approved the village administrator to enter into an agreement with the Ohio Environment Protection Agency Water Pollution Control Loan Fund (WPCLF) and the Water Resource Restoration Sponsor Program (WRRSP). The resolution will aid in the finance and construction of the wastewater treatment facility.