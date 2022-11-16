Covington elementary students honored

COVINGTON — Village of Covington Mayor Ed McCord issued a proclamation recognizing five Covington Elementary students at Monday night’s council meeting.

The students recognized were winners of the Families Matter Arts and Essay Contest held by the Family Service Association of Dayton. This year’s contest theme was, “My Family: Moving Forward in Changing Times” and was open to students in grades three through 12.

The Covington Elementary winners were: Anna Renner, third-grade; Lucy Foutz, fifth-grade; Natalie Park, fifth-grade; Addison Pritchard, fifth-grade; and, Alivia Shough, fifth-grade.

“So, that’s a pretty good thing for our elementary kids. Glad to do it for them and hopefully look forward to doing more of this,” said McCord.

Third readings were held and council passed an ordinance creating an outdoor event permit and regulations. Events will see a $10 application fee, and events utilizing tents or stages will see a $50 inspection fee. Fees for additional services such as police presence or dumpsters will vary.

The council also passed a resolution authorizing the village to enter into an agreement with fire and EMS services for 2023 and 2024, for $265,000 each of those years.

There were no reports given by the mayor or the village administrator.

Council went into executive session to discuss matters regarding public employees. No action was taken by council members when they emerged from the session.

The next Village Council meeting will be Monday, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m

The writer is a regular contributor to Miami Valley Today.