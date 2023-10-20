Covington FFA hosts farm to fork event for elementary students

The Covington FFA hosted approximately 360 elementary students for the FFA Farm to Fork Event on Oct. 6. Submitted photo | Covington FFA The Covington FFA hosted approximately 360 elementary students for the FFA Farm to Fork Event on Oct. 6. Submitted photo | Covington FFA

COVINGTON — The Covington FFA hosted approximately 360 elementary students for the FFA Farm to Fork Event on Oct. 6.

The event was held in the K8 gymnasium, and the Batdorf family brought in a tractor and combine for the students to view.

The Agricultural Literacy Committee developed the activity to teach the students about the processing commodities go through before getting to their plate.

“To me, Farm to Fork is a huge event that I will now look forward to every year and being able to teach the younger kids.” Freshman Stevi Newhouse said in a press release from Covington FFA.

The stations highlighted the processes popular food items go through, including ice cream, popcorn, pickles, bread, and butter. At the end of the event, each elementary student went home with an educational booklet, including the recipes for the food they processed that day with their own bag of popcorn. The FFA members assisted the kids in making 36 loaves of bread, 36 jars of pickles, 36 gallons of ice cream, and shucked 36 ears of corn. The following Monday, the FFA members delivered the bread and pickles to each classroom for the students and teachers to enjoy.

The Covington FFA is a satellite program of the Upper Valley Career Center and is advised by Jessica Helsinger. The National FFA Organization’s mission is to promote premier leadership, personal growth, and career success.