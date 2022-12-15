Covington High School senior Nigella Reck signs letter of intent to play volleyball and softball at Huntington University

COVINGTON — Covington High School senior Nigella Reck has been a standout two-sport athlete for the Buccs for four years.

So, it only makes sense that the daughter of Alex and Renee Reck would continue her multi-tasking at the college level — even if it didn’t start out that way.

Reck signed her letter of intent to play both volleyball and softball at Huntington University in Huntington, Ind. next year.

“Actually, I was planning on playing softball in college until my junior year when I changed to volleyball,” she said. “But, when I talked to the coaches at Huntington they decided I would be able to play both sports.”

Reck said the decision to choose Huntington was an easy one.

“It was kind of a relief (to find Huntington),” she said. “I really liked everything about it and it was a place I felt very comfortable from the first time I was on campus.”

In volleyball, Reck had a breakout season as a junior.

The outside hitter had 233 kills, 58 aces, 13 blocks and 219 digs and was named Athlete of the Year in TRC volleyball.

She followed it up with another standout season as a senior, earning first team All-TRC honors and helped Covington advance to the district finals in D-IV.

She had 275 kills, 70 aces, 184 digs and 20 blocks.

“I think Nigella (Reck) really came out of her shell her junior season,” Covington volleyball coach Ellie Cain said. “I think Huntington is a great fit for her. The recruiting process was pretty stressful for her and I know it was a relief when she found Huntington. It is a Christian school with great academics.”

Reck is just as dominant on the softball field.

She continued that success last year in Covington’s initial season in the TRC, earning first team All-TRC honors.

Reck batted .600 with 13 doubles, five home runs, 46 RBIs, 29 runs scored and 13 stolen bases.

On the mound, she was 2-2 with 22 strikeouts and committed just one error while playing shortstop and in the outfield.

Covington coach Dan Cain has no doubt Reck can play at the next level and let the Huntington softball coach know that.

“She was supposed to come and watch Nigella (Reck) play, but she wasn’t able to make it,” Cain said. “She has only seen her on video. My daughter played in that conference, so I know Nigella can play at that level. She played on a really good select team this past summer, so she was facing Division I pitching. I think Huntington is a really good fit for her.”

But, Reck is not done at Covington yet.

“Definitely, I want to have a big spring this year,” she said.

And when she does move on, she looks forward to the challenge.

“I think I can (contribute right away in both sports),” Reck said. “It won’t be easy. I am going to have to work hard. I think you can always get better.”

As she has been doing for the last four years at Covington in multiple sports.

